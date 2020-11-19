Tech Will Help Govt Provide Covid Vaccine To All Indians; 750M Internet Users Now: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the success of the Digital India Mission in the country since its launch four years ago, pointing out that technology had gone on to become a key part of all schemes as he addressed the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday.

Speaking via videoconferencing, PM Modi reiterated the government's motto of 'technology first' and said a market had been successfully created for digital and technological solutions.

Terming technology as the key reason behind the success and penetration of various govt-introduced schemes, PM Modi noted that the govt had used the power of data analytics to ensure efficiency and better service delivery.

"Our govt has used the power of data analytics to ensure better service delivery and efficiency. Internet came to India around 25 years ago. As per a report, the number of Internet connections, recently crossed 750 million milestone", said PM Modi, adding that about half of the new users had been added in just the last 4 years.

Highlighting the benefits of the technology-first approach, PM Modi said that it had allowed the government to build houses for the poor at an unprecedented scale, speed and transparency while also helping in supplying electricity to households across the country. Further, PM Modi said that the power of technology will give the government confidence to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the entire population in India within a short span of time.

PM Modi also lauded the 'resilience' of the technology sector and noted that while the entire world was restricted, the tech sector came into action and used tech solutions to keep work going on from home or anywhere. PM Modi also said that the tech adaptation wouldn't have occurred at the same pace as it did now a few decades ago and that 'work from anywhere has become the norm and is going to stay'. PM Modi predicted a further tech adaptation in education, health, shopping and more.

"In the Information era, the first mover doesn't matter, the best mover does. Anyone can make a product anytime that disrupts all existing equations of the market. In the Industrial era, boundaries matter. Information era is all about going beyond boundaries", said PM Modi. "Achievements of the Industrial era are in the rearview. We're now in the middle of the Information era. Future is coming sooner than anticipated. We should quickly set the bygone era's thinking aside", PM Modi added.

Further, PM Modi noted that India was 'uniquely positioned' to take a giant leap ahead in the information era and said that India possessed the best minds as well as the biggest markets.

"Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech solutions that are designed in India, but deployed for the world", said PM Modi.

Touting technology as a major player in global conflicts, PM Modi said that the defence sector was being redesigned by technology and that wars that were earlier fought with elephants and horses was no replaced by technology. PM Modi also said that the fintech industry in India was doing very well and that millions across the country transacted without any fear. He further reiterated the government's resolve to create a 'sound data governance framework'.

"India has a clear advantage when it comes to innovation because of the talent of our youth and their zeal to innovate. The potential of our youth and the possibilities of technology are endless. It is time we give our best and leverage them", PM Modi said.

