Baba Ramdev Goes Vocal For Local; Supports PM Modi's Clarion Call For Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by going vocal for local. Ramdev said he is certain that India will soon become self-reliant in every sector.

"For the first time since Independence, the country has a Prime Minister whose personality reflects Swadeshi, Yoga, nationalism and self-reliance. Modi ji is an ideal for self-reliant India and an inspiration for us. It is PM Modi’s dream to be vocal for local and make it global. We will all work to realise that dream," he said in a video message.

Guru Ramdev’s message came after Prime Minister Modi urged all spiritual leaders and saints to promote the message of “vocal for local” among their followers.

"I am in contact with several kathakars, acharyas, and gurus. Our spiritual gurus have connectivity with crores of people across the country. We will join hands to become vocal for local. This will lead to a revolution of self-reliance," Ramdev said.

"I am certain, India will become aatmanirbhar in every sector from agriculture to the corporate field, health, education, research and manufacturing sectors," he added, encouraging people to use indigenous products and prevent crores of rupees from going to multinational companies.

PM’s message to spiritual leaders

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi said that all the spiritual leaders should amplify the message of self-reliant India and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'. "I would like to request our saints and seers that wherever they go and speak, the message of 'vocal for local' should be spread by them," he said.

Modi said that the Bhakti movement led by seers pushed and strengthened the freedom movement in the country, and now it was time to push the 'vocal for local' campaign. He said that seers of India always showed the path of peace, non-violence and harmony to the world and humanity, and the world gets inspiration from these messages. "Therefore, the world is once again looking at India," he said.

