PM Modi Expresses Anguish On The Demise Of Veteran Leader Mridula Sinha

PM Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish on the demise of former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, remembering her for her efforts towards public service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish on the demise of former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, remembering her for her efforts towards public service. Paying his condolences to her family, PM Modi lauded Sinha's extensive contributions towards the world of literature and culture, calling her a 'proficient writer.'

BJP Leaders express condolences

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his regards to the late leader's family, saying that she would always be remembered for her accomplished writing. "The death of former Goa Governor and senior BJP leader Mridula Sinha ji is very sad. She worked for the nation, society and organization throughout his life. She was also an accomplished writer who will always be remembered for her writing. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Goa Chief Minister also expressed their condolences to late Mridula Sinha's family.  

Mridula Sinha passes away

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mridula Sinha passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77. Born on 27 November 1942 in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, Sinha served as the Governor of Goa from August 2014 to October 2019.

She also had extensive experience in writing short stories and folk tales and one of her notable works was the biography of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia called 'Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi.' 

Sinha had a post-graduate degree in Psychology and had served as a lecturer in the Dr. S.K. Sinha Women's College in Motihari. She was married to former Union minister Dr. Ram Kripal Sinha. 

