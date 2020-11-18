PM Modi Expresses Anguish On The Demise Of Veteran Leader Mridula Sinha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish on the demise of former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, remembering her for her efforts towards public service. Paying his condolences to her family, PM Modi lauded Sinha's extensive contributions towards the world of literature and culture, calling her a 'proficient writer.'

Smt. Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/EmYWcFEb5g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2020

BJP Leaders express condolences

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his regards to the late leader's family, saying that she would always be remembered for her accomplished writing. "The death of former Goa Governor and senior BJP leader Mridula Sinha ji is very sad. She worked for the nation, society and organization throughout his life. She was also an accomplished writer who will always be remembered for her writing. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Goa Chief Minister also expressed their condolences to late Mridula Sinha's family.

गोवा की पूर्व राज्यपाल व वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता मृदुला सिन्हा जी का निधन बहुत दुःखद है। उन्होंने जीवन पर्यन्त राष्ट्र, समाज और संगठन के लिए काम किया। वह एक निपुण लेखिका भी थी, जिन्हें उनके लेखन के लिए भी सदैव याद किया जाएगा। उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शान्ति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2020

Sad to learn that former Governor of Goa Smt.Mridula Sinha is no more. She had served as Chairperson of the Central Social Welfare Board. She wrote extensively in Hindi. A gracious and warm host. A life dedicated to the nation & @BJP4India. Condolences. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 18, 2020

It is really shocking to learn about the sad demise of Smt. Mridula Sinha ji, former Governor of Goa. She was a tall leader with extensive work at grassroots yet had an immense passion for art and literature. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/V0EOSFU8Iu — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 18, 2020

For me, she always came across as a motherly figure! Her passing away is a great loss to the nation. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 18, 2020

Mridula Sinha passes away

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mridula Sinha passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77. Born on 27 November 1942 in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, Sinha served as the Governor of Goa from August 2014 to October 2019.

She also had extensive experience in writing short stories and folk tales and one of her notable works was the biography of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia called 'Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi.'

Sinha had a post-graduate degree in Psychology and had served as a lecturer in the Dr. S.K. Sinha Women's College in Motihari. She was married to former Union minister Dr. Ram Kripal Sinha.

