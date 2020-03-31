Telangana: 15 Of 1030 Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees Test Positive, Total Cases Near 100

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus continues to rise among attendees of Nizamuddin Markaz gathering, with Telangana reporting 15 of the 1030 attendees has tested positive. The total number of infected people in the state now stands at 97, with six succumbing to COVID-19 and 14 recovering from the disease.

Cases in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, 50 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Markaz have been found COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering, with many even passing away. Earlier, the states had traced 981 of 1500 attendees out of which 16 had tested positive. These 50 cases take the total tally in the state to 129.

Cases in other states

Karnataka has quarantined 62 attendees and expects to identify 25-30 more, Assam had 100 attendees — most of them still in Delhi — of which one has tested positive so far. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has traced 626 of the 711 attendees (8 have tested positive), Andaman has reported 10 positive cases – 9 of whom were attendees, UP has traced 157 attendees and Jammu & Kashmir has identified six attendees.

New Coronavirus hotspot

Delhi's Nizamuddin area has emerged as a Coronavirus hotspot following a religious congregation which was held at the Markaz mid-March, which was attended by thousands of people from across India and abroad. Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering, with many even passing away. State governments from across India, from where people had attended the gathering and then returned, have now scrambled to track those attendees, put them under quarantine and also began testing them for COVID-19 infection.

(PTI Photo)

