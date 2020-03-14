Telangana: BJP MLC Slams Chandrashekar Rao Government Over Coronavirus Crisis

BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday slammed the Telangana government over not taking the deadly Coronavirus crisis seriously. As per reports, the MLC accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government of hiding certain things about the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to the news agency, he said, "In Telangana and some other states, there is a lot of fear among the people. There are many reported cases, where people suspected of having Coronavirus have been admitted to the hospitals and put in quarantine. However, I feel that the Telangana government is trying to hide certain things."

According to the BJP MLC, the state government is trying to dismiss the Coronavirus concerns lightly and does not want to take preventive measures.

He said, "I think some seriousness is required in the matter. In Karnataka, one person died of COVID-19 and when his travel history is taken, he was here in Telangana for a few days. There are chances of spreading the virus in Telangana, which the government has to take seriously."

"The BJP feels that instead of taking preventive measures regarding awareness about COVID-19 and setting up medical facilities to combat the disease, the Telangana government is focusing on other issues," he added.

Till now, one case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Telangana.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to over 80 - Haryana-15, Telangana-1, Rajasthan-3, Andhra Pradesh - 1, Karnataka-5, Jammu-1, Ladakh-3, Maharashtra- 16, Tamil Nadu-1, Uttar Pradesh-11, Delhi-6, Punjab-1, Kerala-19 (out of which 3 recovered). Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively.

India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.

Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

(With ANI Inputs)