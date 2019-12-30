Telangana BJP To Hold Meets, Rallies In Support Of CAA & NPR As A Part Of Outreach Program

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit has decided to hold demonstrations and meetings in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and National Population Register (NPR). These demonstrations and meetings would be organised over a course of 12 days starting from December 30.

The core committee of the BJP's Telangana unit has organised meetings on Monday to plan on the future course of action that needs to be taken to organise such demonstrations. "The BJP core committee meeting was held today and we have decided to hold meetings and demonstration in support of CAA and NPR," said BJP MLC Ramchander Rao.

"On Monday, we have planned to organize a meeting at Indra Park in Dharna Chowk at Hyderabad where Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh will address the gathering," he added.

The BJP has constantly been holding rallies and marches across the country in support of the contentious CAA. Following the meeting at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad, the party's unit in Telangana will also start their mass contact programs as a part of their “Jan Jagaran" campaign in all districts across Telangana. This has been done to allay fears as well as clear doubts and rumours surrounding the CAA and NPR.

Opposition riled up in Telangana

CPI-(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday stated that his party has appealed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other Chief Ministers in the country to not implement the proposed National Population Register (NPR). Similarly, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had recently led a delegation to K. Chandrashekar Rao, urging the Telangana Chief Minister to disallow the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Recently the permission to hold the 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally against the CAA and NPR by the Congress party on its 135th foundation day was denied by the Telangana Police.

