Hyderabad: Congress Slams Police Commissioner, Calls Him KCR's 'puppet'

Slamming the Hyderabad police for denying permission to Congress to hold a rally on its 135th foundation day, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy has called the city police commissioner Anjani Kumar a "puppet" of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Reddy added that they will meet the governor over the issue.

"Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has become a puppet for RSS and KCR. We will meet the Governor and file a complaint against the Police Commissioner,” said Reddy.

Questions partisan behaviour

Questioning over the police’s decision of allowing RSS to organise rally two days ago but denying permission to Congress, Reddy said, “The police have rejected permission for our peaceful rally but they gave permission to RSS for organising a rally two days ago and gave permission to AIMIM party for organising a public meeting.”

He also alleged that the Hyderabad Police arrested several of his party leaders who were coming to Gandhi Bhavan to be a part of the protest on the eve of the foundation day of the Congress. Reddy maintained that the Congress wanted to stage a peaceful protest against NRC and CAA in Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of TPCC.

Reddy accused the Hyderabad Police Commissioner of his biased behaviour in a series of tweets.

Telangana Congress Party severly condemns the biased & brazenly partisan behaviour of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjan Kumar. Not only has he denied permission to Congress Party for ' Save India- Save Constitution' rally with National flags , he has wilfully disrupted (1/2) — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) December 28, 2019

Congress Party foundation day celebrations in Congress Party state head office. Congress party leaders & workers enroute to Gandhi Bhavan were arrested as per orders of Anjani Kumar and prevented from attending Congress Party foundation day celebrations. (2/2) — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) December 28, 2019

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar by his brazenly partisan behaviour and shameless servility has conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of an IPS officer. He should consider putting KPS ( Kalvakuntla police service) as his epaulettes rather than IPS. — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) December 28, 2019

(With ANI inputs)