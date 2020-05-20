Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao To Hold Meeting On Crop Cultivation In State

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be holding a high-level meeting on May 21 with district officials in order to finalise the policy regarding regulating crop patterns, etc. The meeting will be taking place at Pragati Bhavan at 2 pm.

CM Rao set to hold a meeting over crop cultivation

"The Chief Minister will discuss district-wise cultivation of specific crops. The government has already finalised the extent of cultivation of a particular crop in Telangana," read a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM Rao had held a meeting to review the crop cultivation pattern on May 10 as well and has been holding meetings to develop agriculture in the state. Earlier, CM Rao had chaired a meeting on the agricultural sector and directed the state officials to come up with a Comprehensive Agriculture Policy for the state in order to make the agricultural sector profitable and also to fulfill the food requirements of the state.

The statement said that in order to take stock of the situation as to what extent district wise a particular crop has to be cultivated, what kind of seed should be sown in rice, agriculture officials, and Agriculture University officials will be meeting Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy.

During the video conference, the CM said, "A comprehensive agriculture policy should be prepared in the state. Everything should happen in tune with the policy. The government should decide on which crops should farmers go in for. Planning should be done in such a way that crops should be cultivated based on the food needs of people in the state and the crops, which are in demand in the markets in other regions. Identify alternative crops. Suggest these crops to farmers. Cultivation should be done on these lines. The government will make arrangements so that farmers will get support price for their produce."

