Telangana CM KCR Decides To Promote All School Students Till Class IX Amid Covid Outbreak

Students of classes one to nine of all public and private schools in Telangana will get promoted without having to appear in examinations in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Saturday. In March, the state government had issued strict instructions to ensure closure of all educational institutions as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, he said, "The parents of students from class 1-9 need not worry about their exams. Today Cabinet has decided that all the students from Classes 1 to 9 of both public and private schools will be promoted to the next class."

Lockdown extended till April 30

KCR's statement comes after he announced that the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been extended to April 30 in the state

Regarding the decision to extend the lockdown, he said, "Till now there are 503 positive cases reported in Telangana state. At present, there are 393 active cases of which 96 have been discharged and 14 deaths have been reported. After the video conference held with the Prime Minister, we decided to extend the lockdown till April 30 in the state and it will be implemented immediately. The extension of the lockdown will be informed to the PM through a letter."

KCR urges all religious leaders to avoid mass gatherings

CM Rao reiterated the need to stay at home in order to break the contact chain of the virus. He asked all religious leaders to ensure that there is no religious congregation. "Luckily, if there is control in spreading of the virus, the lockdown after April 30 may happen in different phases according to the decision taken by the Centre. Till now the public have co-operated very well by staying at home, I request you all to do it for some more days so that we can avoid the spreading of the disease," he said.

