Telangana Govt Offers Relief To Farmers; Will Procure Their Produce Amid Covid Lockdown

Telangana government has decided to purchase the entire produce of the farmers in order to decrease the losses suffered amid Coronavirus lockdown. The announcement was made by the State Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, on Wednesday.

Relief for farmers

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that all grain crops will be procured directly from farmers, ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The state government has set up 7,700 procurement centres across the state. These procurement centres were inaugurated by the ministers in their areas.

Telangana government has registered 427 cases of coronavirus with seven deaths.

Earlier this week, CM Rao called for the extension of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till June 3 as cases across India and the state continue to rise. In a press briefing on Monday, KCR appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown, after consulting all the Chief Ministers and other stakeholders.

KCR said he spoke with PM Modi earlier and told him that a lockdown is the only way to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. He made the suggestion after going through a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study which recommended an extension of the lockdown till at least June 3. He said that people's lives are more important than the economic impact.

