Telangana CM KCR Writes To PM Modi Hailing New Parliament Project days After GHMC Battle

Amid criticising BJP during the GHMC polls and targeting the Centre over the ongoing protests on the farm laws, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him for the Central Vista project. In his letter, KCR said that the new Parliament building was long overdue, and wished for the speedy completion of the project. He termed the project as a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India, and said that existing government infrastructure has a "colonial past." This comes even as the Supreme Court has barred the Central Vista Project work till its order on the same and Congress has levelled political jibes.

CM Sri KCR, in a letter addressed to PM Sri @narendramodi, wished for speedy completion of #CentralVistaProject on the eve of its foundation stone laying ceremony. Termed the Project a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India.

Moreover, KCR's letter backing PM Modi comes as a surprise as the Telangana CM called a meeting of non-BJP leaders and parties ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he wants to form an 'anti-BJP front' and as per sources he had sent the invitation for the closed-door meeting, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee, JDS chief Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, Shiromani Akali Dal's Prakash Singh Badal, BJD's Naveen Patnaik and DMK's Stalin. The elections are now over, however, and the BJP has sent a clear message to KCR by whittling down TRS' corporators from 99 to 55 while winning in 48 wards by itself - that it has its eyes set firmly on Telangana and south India.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday announced that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on December 10 at 1 pm. The Lok Sabha speaker added that the 'bhumi pujan' will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. "Our temple of democracy, which is going to be 100-years-old, is ready to see the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new building being built by us in independent India," he said.

"It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm. The ceremony will begin with 'bhumi pujan' by the Prime Minister," he added.

Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi will perform Bhumi pujan of the new Parliament building on 10 December. Construction work is likely to be completed by October 2022. On 75th anniversary of our Independence, Session will be held in the new Parliament.

Om Birla also stated that on the completion of 75 years of India's independence, the Winter session of both the upper and the lower house will begin in the new Parliament building. "There will be approximately 888 seats for Lok Sabha members and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously," he said adding that the 'temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat' will reflect the diversity of the nation. "It will be 17,000 sq.m bigger than the old Parliament building," he remarked.

