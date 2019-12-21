Telangana Encounter Case: HC Orders Re-postmortem Of Bodies Of Accused

The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a re-postmortem of the mortal remains of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. All the four accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6 and their bodies have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days.

Earlier On December 10, the Supreme Court bench led by CJI SA Bobde on Thursday ordered a three-member panel headed by retired SC judge VS Sipurkar to probe into the encounter by the Cyberabad police of the accused in the Disha rape case and stayed proceeding before Telangana High Court and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) until further orders. The other members of the panel include former Bombay High Court judge Rekha S Baldota and former CBI director D R Karthikeyan. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has given the panel a deadline of 6 months to file a report of their findings.

The horrific incident

A burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze.

Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night. The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. The four accused were arrested on November 29, two days after committing the heinous crime.

(With ANI inputs)