Telangana High Court To Hear Hyderabad Encounter Case On Monday

The Telangana High Court on Monday will hear the encounter case in which four accused of gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were shot down by state police on December 6. On the same day, the High Court had ordered that the body of the four accused of the brutal gang rape and murder of the woman veterinarian should be preserved by the state government till 8 pm on December 9.

HC demanded video of the post-mortem examination

Further, the High Court had also directed that the video of the post-mortem examination in a compact disc (CD) form or pen-drive should be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahaboobnagar, after the completion of the post-mortem examination of all the accused. "The Principal District Judge, Mahaboobnagar, is directed to receive the same and hand it over to the Registrar General of the High Court of Telangana by tomorrow (December 7) evening," HC had ordered.

SIT constituted by Telangana government

The post-mortem examination of the four accused persons was done in the Government District Hospital at Mahaboobnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent of the hospital and a forensic team of doctors from the Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. On the other hand, the state government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the police encounter against the four accused. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat will head the eight-member SIT team. The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on December 6.

Police explained the sequence of events

Earlier on Friday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Petitions filed in SC demanding probe on officers

Opposing the encounter of the four Hyderabad rape accused, advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the incident, according to ANI. The petitioners have claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Another petition has been filed in the top court demanding a Supreme Court-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the encounter.

