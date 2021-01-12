Telangana Gears Up For COVID-19 Vaccination Drive; CM KCR Reviews Preparedness

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed concerned officials to make all arrangements with regards to the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The Telangana CM said that arrangements must be made to treat people who may develop side effects post the vaccination process.

KCR reviewed the vaccination programme at a onference attended by the state ministers and collectors. Later, the Telangana CM also participated in the virtual meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao participated in the video conference held by Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi Ji with Chief Ministers of all the States today. pic.twitter.com/ZtZDw6HMsp — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 11, 2021

"The government of India has identified Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as the effective vaccines. We have decided to administer these vaccines in the Telangana State," he said.

The Telangana CM said that ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, Anganwadi staff, Medical and health employees will be prioritised, frontline warriors- the police, security personnel, sanitary workers and other frontline workers will get vaccinated. Later, vaccines would be administered to those above 50 years and people with co-morbidities.

"Gram Sarpanches and Panchayat Secretaries should take the responsibility to get people on a priority basis to the vaccination centres, the government said. Police Station House Officers and Sub Inspectors should take the responsibility of getting the vaccine for the police and other security personnel. The government has already made the necessary arrangements to give vaccines in all the PHCs in the State" the chief minister said.

The CM further informed that arrangements are made to administer Covid Vaccine at 1213 centres all over the state and 866 cold chain points are created to transport the vaccine. At all stages, the volunteers are ready and a committee which will function under the Chief Secretary will monitor the vaccination programme. From District to Mandal level a Task Force Committee is formed, all the ministers, MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly), MPs (Member of Parliament), MLCs (Member of Legislative Council), ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) should take part.

At the vaccination centre, a doctor and a room will be made available for those who may suffer side effects after the vaccination. An ambulance will also be kept in standby. The CM has instructed officials to strictly follow the Covid protocols while administering the vaccine.

(With ANI Inputs)