Telangana Gears Up For Covid Inoculation Drive; Health Minister Says, 'will Take 1st Shot'

As Telangana gears up for the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program, the state Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday said that in order to instil confidence among people, he would take the first vaccine shot. Speaking further, Telangana Health Minister informed that the dry runs preceding the vaccine rollout have been successfully conducted. This statement by Eatala Rajender came after the Union government on Saturday announced that India's Covid inoculation drive will begin on January 16.

Telangana Health Min on nationwide vaccination drive

Government release quoted Eatala Rajender as saying, "COVID-19 vaccine would be administered at 139 centres on January 16, with 2 to 3 centres with set up in each district."

Outlining details of the vaccination drive, the Health Minister informed that on the first day of rollout, a total of 13,900 people would be administered the vaccine in 139 centres. He further said that every district will have 2 to 3 centres, but the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will have more centres.

Meanwhile, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who had attended a video conference with Union Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday said that the workers in Panchayat Raj Department should be given vaccine on priority as they also face high risk. Additionally, Somesh Kumar in line with Rajender said that the public representatives should also be given the vaccine on a priority basis.

After attending a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the preparations of the vaccine, Telangana government said that the date for the Coronavirus vaccination drive has been decided after the festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu. It further informed that around 3 crores of healthcare and frontline workers will get first priority, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities.

However, it was earlier reported that the Telangana government will finalise an action plan for administering COVID-19 vaccine in the state on January 11 and a meeting will be held by CM K Chandrashekar Rao with all ministers and district collectors to discuss the vaccine distribution plan.

COVID-19 outbreak in Telangana

As the world continues to battle against Coronavirus pandemic, Telangana so far has recorded over 2,90,008 positive cases, out of which, 2,83,924 have recovered successfully, while 1,566 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 224 new cases, 461 fresh recoveries and 1 death has been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 4,518.

