Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao Welcomes Investment In Construction Equipment Companies

Telangana state government will be witnessing investments in the construction equipment manufacturing companies in the state. A webinar was organised on Saturday on the Indian construction equipment, during which Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao showed the state's readiness to have investments for construction equipment manufacturers.

"Construction equipment industry will have a major role in the development of the country in different areas. We are ready to take the necessary policy decisions for the same," he added.

Rao said, "Due to the current situation, every industry has been affected but the government is trying to build up its financial arrangement."

"With the help of state government, the programmes that are being organised by construction equipment manufacturers should be held in Hyderabad," added the Minister.

Digital payments hub in Hyderabad

Besides the construction equipment manufacturing, KT Rama Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Smart Data Center as the first Tier IV Data Center in Narsingi Village, Ranga Reddy district of Hyderabad. Smart Data Center will be built as per the international Data Center standards and would be recognised as the first Tier IV Data Center, as per the release.

National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) which operates the retail payments and settlement systems in India has said that it is all set to launch its own Smart Data Center in Hyderabad.

NPCI is building its own Smart Data Center to house the national critical set-up with a highly secured infrastructure. This centre which is to be built with an estimated investment of around Rs 500 crores, will host major services under the 'Digital India' initiatives. With this centre, Hyderabad will be one of the major hubs for processing payments with a value of almost Rs 15 lakh crore per month and transactions of about 4,000 million transactions per month.

(With ANI inputs)

