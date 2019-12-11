Telangana: 'Maha Metro' Gets The Warangal Metro Project

Telangana Government has authorized Maha (Maharastra Metro Rail Corporation) Metro to prepare Detail Project Report (DPR) for the 'Neo-Metro' project in the state's Warangal town.

Maha Metro team comprising Managing Director Dr Brijesh Dixit and Director (Project) presented the basic layout of the project. Telangana Minister of Municipal for Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama was heading the meeting. Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and other IAS officers were also present in the meeting.

Last month, high-level delegations of elected representatives and officials from Telangana had visited Nagpur for the study of the double-decker system and overall metro project. Maha metro officials gave a presentation about the project.

The Telangana team was quite impressed with the project and asked Maha Metro to help in building a similar structure in Warangal.

Officials said that Maha metro's capability, experience and innovative solution in providing economical and safe Metro and has been recognized all over India.

KT Rama Rao urged Maha metro to take up the assignment of the preparation of the Detailed Project Report for the metro project. The proposed metro construction length would be 10 to 15 km in Warangal.

The Maha Metro is executing the project in Rs 180 crore per km while for the same length, cost of convention for other states is Rs 250 crore.

Metro-Neo project

Recently, a meeting held in Delhi Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) proposed a metro project for tier-II and tier-III cities of India. Ministry approved a cost-effective solution 'Metro-Neo'. The 'Metro Neo' project will cost Rs 72 crore per km. After successfully concluding DPR work for Thane and Metro Neo project for Nasik, Maha metro has taken another prestigious work in Telangana. Recently Maha metro executed Nagpur metro project successfully, this development is a big achievement for Maha Metro.

Soon after the Telangana officials visited Nagpur, Maha metro team was invited by Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao for a detailed presentation of the project.

