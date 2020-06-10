Telangana On High Alert For Locust Attack

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has issued a high alert over a possible locust attack in the state anytime between June 20 and July 5. The chief minister has instructed the official machinery to be ready and takes concerted measures on a war footing. KCR held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday to chalk out measures to be taken from the impending insect attack.

In the meeting, experts pointed out that last month, the swarms of locusts entered the country in three phases and travelled up to Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. But post that, they did not advance into Telangana State.

"The locusts are now at Azmi village near Ramtek in Maharashtra, which is about 200 kms away from Telangana. If the locusts travel further south, they will reach our state within a short span of time," the experts observed.

The chief minister then obtained the latest information on the location and movement of locusts. The experts pointed out that there is a possibility of locusts hitting the state anytime between June 20 and July 5. Around that time, the season for monsoon crops will begin in Telangana.

"Crops will have sprouts by then. If locusts attack, there will be a largescale loss, as they would eat way the tender crop," experts pointed out.

Alert in eight districts

CM KCR instructed that officials in eight districts bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh should be on standby as there is a possibility of locusts entering Telangana from these states. Swarms of locusts may enter Bhadrachalam, Charla, Venkatapuram, Vajedu, Peruru, Mangampet, Eturu Naagaram, Chennuru, Vemanapalli, Koutala, Dharmabad, Bodhan, Jukkal, Banswada, Narayankhed and Zaheerabad areas. "Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Mancherial, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Sangareddy district Collectors should be on alert. They should review the situation from time to time and act accordingly," said KCR.

Chief secretary team to Adilabad

The Telangana chief minister constituted a special team under the leadership of chief secretary Somesh Kumar to oversee the measures taken to prevent locusts from entering the state. Principal secretary (agriculture) Janardhan Reddy, Agriculture University VC Praveen Rao, CIPMC plant protection officer R Sunitha, Agriculture University senior scientist Rahman and others will tour Adilabad for two days and review the situation with the district collectors. This team will monitor the movement of the locusts and take necessary measures.

