Telangana Govt To Oppose SC Order Dismissing Reservation For Teachers In Tribal Areas

Telangana government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its dismissal of the state’s order reserving all posts of teachers in the agency areas for the local tribes, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday, June 9. The officials have been instructed to file a review petition in the Supreme Court immediately in this regard.

"Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao and MLA Athram Sakku met Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum stating that the SC's verdict would do a lot of injustice to the local tribes and urged the government to wage a legal battle," the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Government had issued an order reserving cent percent of teachers’ jobs for the locals in the tribal areas, noted in the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. Some people approached the apex court in this regard, leading to the Supreme Court's dismissal of the Order.

The TRS MLAs informed the Chief Minister that the SC verdict would be unjust to the local tribes. As per the Order, tribals residing in the reserved areas prior to January 26, 1950, would get the jobs.

(With inputs from ANI)