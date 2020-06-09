Telangana BJP Leader Slams AIMIM's Owaisi For Criticising PM Modi Over COVID-19 Situation

A day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ‘failed’ in controlling the Coronavirus situation in the country, Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash called out Owaisi for making ‘false allegations’ against the PM.

NV Subhash asked him to stop blaming PM Modi on the coronavirus situation, and realize that the Central government has successfully contained the virus by undertaking various measures in the last 80 days.

Comparing the country’s COVID-19 fatality rate with that of other nations, the BJP leader said, India’s death rate is 2.8 percent as against the world's 5.8 percent, which stands the lowest among the Coronavirus-affected nations. Stating the figures based on the WHO's data, he said Brazil has a fatality rate of 4.5 percent, Mexico 8.9 percent, while Iran’s death rate stands at 4.9 percent, the US at 5.8 percent Canada 8.1 percent, and the UK 14.2 percent.

‘Defaming Indian Government’

NV Subhash further said that Owaisi is trying to defame the NDA Government without having enough knowledge about the situation.

"Because of Narendra Modi's tougher measures, the country is now in a safe situation. The lockdown has been clamped in a planned manner without causing much panic. Owaisi might have been playing politics blindfold as everyone are much aware that because of lockdown imposed in phases, fighting the virus became easy for the health officials. Every nation has followed the Modi style of functioning applauding his efforts in containing the virus. Owaisi must stop mud-slinging on the Centre to gain political mileage," he said.

Hitting out at PM Modi over the COVID-19 situation in India, Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that PM has ‘taken the country for a ride and has completely failed’ in containing the virus.

(With inputs from ANI)