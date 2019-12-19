Andhra Pradesh: 60-year-old Man Allegedly Harasses Minor, Absconding

The Andhra Pradesh police from Guntur district, on Tuesday, informed the media that a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man in R Agraharam area. According to the officials of the Lalapeta Police Station, the man misbehaved with the minor girl, who lived in the neighbourhood. The girl's parents lodged a complaint about the accused at Lalapet Police Station.

"He sexually assaulted the child. Some locals saw his misbehaviour and informed the girl's parents. The accused saw the parents of the girl coming and ran away from the place," the police officials said. The police registered an FIR under Section 376 (2) (i) and Sections 6 and 8 of the POCSO Act and is further investigating the case. The accused is currently absconding.

Hyderabad horror

The rampant sexual crimes against women have gripped India as a new case of assault or rape surfaces each day. A 27-year old veterinarian's burnt body was found by the police under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. Her body was found 25 km away from the toll plaza. The Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad was designated to act as a fast track court to conduct trial against the four accused who were housed in Chanchalguda Central Jail under 14-day judicial custody.

The police had taken the arrested accused in the case to the crime scene in order to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources.

Nirbhaya case

The longstanding Nirbhaya case has been still making rounds in courts even after the accused have been long convicted. The Supreme Court of Wednesday rejected the mercy plea of the fourth convict in the case. Simultaneously, Tihar jail gave a seven-day time to the convicts if they wished to file a curative petition in the court. Also, the Patiala House Court adjourned the hearing till January 7 in the case.

(With ANI Inputs)