15-year-old Rape Victim Kills Self; Father Alleges Police Refused To Register Complaint

A minor rape victim from Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district committed suicide on Sunday as the police allegedly refused to register a complaint, the victim's father had claimed. As per the statement given by the father of the 15-year-old girl, his daughter was abducted and raped by Bachu Sukhram Bundela, a resident of the Ashapur village. The victim with her father visited the Kakadda police post and Maheshwar police station post the incident, where, the police refused to lodge a complaint and instead questioned the character of his daughter.

Police refute the father’s claim

Refuting the allegations levelled by the victim’s father, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashikant Kankane said, “A woman police officer had gone for investigation in connection with the rape incident. The victim was asked to come to the police station to report but she did not."

"We have registered the case, and the accused (Bundela) has been arrested," he added. Kankane said that the woman had consumed pesticide and died during treatment at the district hospital.

Hyderabad horror

The rampant sexual crimes against women have gripped India as a new case of assault or rape surfaces each day. A 27-year old veterinarian's burnt body was found by the police under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. Her body was found 25 km away from the toll plaza. The Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad was designated to act as a fast track court to conduct trial against the four accused who were housed in Chanchalguda Central Jail under 14-day judicial custody.

The police had taken the arrested accused in the case to the crime scene in order to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources.

Nirbhaya case

The longstanding Nirbhaya case has been still making rounds in courts even after the accused have been long convicted. The Supreme Court last week rejected the mercy plea of the fourth convict in the case. Simultaneously, Tihar jail gave a seven-day time to the convicts if they wished to file a curative petition in the court. Also, the Patiala House Court adjourned the hearing till January 7 in the case.

