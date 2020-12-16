Tamil Nadu Government To Spend Rs 44 Crore For Menstrual Hygiene Programme

Quick links:
The Tamil Nadu government decided to spend Rs 44.15 Crore to provide free sanitary napkins under the Menstrual Hygiene Programme. The Health and Family Welfare Department of the state has issued a government order in this regards which directs the authorities to implement Menstrual Hygiene Programme in Tamil Nadu for the adolescent girls in urban and rural areas, postnatal mothers delivered in the government health institutions and for Women prisoners.
This order also includes the extension of the Menstrual Hygiene Programme in the Institute of Mental Health in the state's capital, Chennai. The order was issued in the context of the announcement made by Chief Minister E Palaniswami on the floor of the legislative assembly session 2020-21 for the extension of Menstrual Hygiene Scheme.
The order stated that the director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has sent the proposal for the extension of Menstrual Hygiene Programme in the Urban areas and scaling up of the scheme to Women inpatients in 781 Government Medical institutions as detailed below:
"The Government directs the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to take action for the procurement of napkins to adolescent Girls in Urban areas and to women inpatients in Government Medical institutions in the reproductive age group of 15-49 years through the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation Limited," the Government order stated.
(Image: PTI)
