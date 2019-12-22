Terror Outfit NLFT Threatens LS MP From Tripura For Voting Yes To CAB

Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura has been sent a threat letter by the banned outfit, National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT), stating that he has betrayed the Borok people by voting in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lower House and hence should be socially boycotted. Tripura represents the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. He belongs to the ruling BJP and is the state president BJP Janjati Morcha

'You have failed...'

"Surely, the CAB failed to address the roots of political conflict in Twipra and aggravates the wounds. The emerging outcome of it not only undermines the Borok people's case against the illegal immigrants and infiltrators but put the very existence of our people in great danger. It consolidates the hold of illegal immigrants and enslave us is our ancestral land," read the threat letter. "The Boroks of the state particularly the voters from the East Twipra LS constituency have every reason to ask you as to why, in your conduct as MP, you have failed to preserve, protect, defend the aspirations of the people and abused the mandate, faith and trust reposed in you?" it adds.

The letter further says, "..as such Dopha has the right to know as to why you shall not be socially boycotted and declared unfit to hold and enjoy any office of honour in the state of Twipra. Let the Borok people take their place in history on the side of honour and say you have betrayed them and let justice be done".

What is NLFT?

The NLFT seeks Tripura's secession from India and is an active participant in the armed insurgency in Northeast. The NLFT is designated as a terrorist organisation. The outfit has conducted around 80 attacks on various locations in South Asia and specifically in Tripura.

Anti-CAA agitation

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government says the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

The protests initially began as peaceful mass agitation in Assam after the law as a bill was introduced in Parliament. However, it took a violent turn after the Parliament passed it and the CAB received Presidential assent. Since December 11, over a dozen people have been reported dead in clashes between protesters and police force across India, the highest toll coming from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)