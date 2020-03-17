The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kerala: Shop Named 'Corona Textile' Becomes Popular Amid Coronavirus Scare

General News

A Textile shop in Kerala’s Muvattupuzha town is making headlines for having a name that is similar to the deadly ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Textile shop with unique name becomes famous amid virus outbreak

A Textile shop in Kerala’s Muvattupuzha town is making headlines for having a name that is similar to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The textile shop is called ‘Corona’ and is located 40 kilometres from the commercial capital of the state. The shop is owned by Pareed and for several years has been known as ‘Corona Pareed’.

According to reports, Pareed has said that he has encountered many people that smile at him whenever they see his shop. Corona Textiles sells all cloth materials and also has a stitching unit. While Pareed initially chose the name because he found it in the dictionary and liked it, he has been careful to try and keep the coronavirus out of his store, he has hand sanitizers for all those who enter his shop.

Wedding in Kerala

Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, a couple from Thrissur, Kerala tried the knot on March 15. The video of the wedding was posted on YouTube by Lollipop Wedding Company and has garnered over 3,321 views in just a day. This comes as coronavirus has infected 129 deaths and killed two in India. 

The 46-second long clip shows the mask clad bride and groom exchanging garlands while people shower flowers on them, all wearing protective masks. In the end, the clip shows relatives of the couple wearing masks and standing with folded hands. Many users have poured their wishes for the newlywed posting multiple emoticons on the video-sharing platform. 

Read: Kerala Couple Ties Knot Wearing Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Scare

Meanwhile, the state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to share a solution his government has come up with to maintain a steady supply of masks. The Kerala government has got convicted prisoners in state prisons to manufacture masks. Vijayan even shared images of bundles of blue face masks with the caption, 'Solving the mask problem'. 

Read: Kerala: 25 Doctors Among 75 SCTIMST Employees Placed Under Isolation

Read: Foreign Tourists Hit Hurdles In Kerala Due To Coronavirus Scare

Read: Kerala Govt Gets Prisoners To Make Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Crisis

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sanjay
SANJAY RAUT ON MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Tom Hanks
TOM HANKS AND WIFE LEAVE HOSPITAL
Air India
AIR INDIA WRITES TO CENTRE
Congress
PL PUNIA ON EX-CJI GOGOI
Alia
ALIA BHATT'S FANGIRL MOMENT
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON COVID-19