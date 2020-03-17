Kerala: Shop Named 'Corona Textile' Becomes Popular Amid Coronavirus Scare

A Textile shop in Kerala’s Muvattupuzha town is making headlines for having a name that is similar to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The textile shop is called ‘Corona’ and is located 40 kilometres from the commercial capital of the state. The shop is owned by Pareed and for several years has been known as ‘Corona Pareed’.

According to reports, Pareed has said that he has encountered many people that smile at him whenever they see his shop. Corona Textiles sells all cloth materials and also has a stitching unit. While Pareed initially chose the name because he found it in the dictionary and liked it, he has been careful to try and keep the coronavirus out of his store, he has hand sanitizers for all those who enter his shop.

Wedding in Kerala

Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, a couple from Thrissur, Kerala tried the knot on March 15. The video of the wedding was posted on YouTube by Lollipop Wedding Company and has garnered over 3,321 views in just a day. This comes as coronavirus has infected 129 deaths and killed two in India.

The 46-second long clip shows the mask clad bride and groom exchanging garlands while people shower flowers on them, all wearing protective masks. In the end, the clip shows relatives of the couple wearing masks and standing with folded hands. Many users have poured their wishes for the newlywed posting multiple emoticons on the video-sharing platform.

Read: Kerala Couple Ties Knot Wearing Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Scare

Meanwhile, the state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to share a solution his government has come up with to maintain a steady supply of masks. The Kerala government has got convicted prisoners in state prisons to manufacture masks. Vijayan even shared images of bundles of blue face masks with the caption, 'Solving the mask problem'.

Read: Kerala: 25 Doctors Among 75 SCTIMST Employees Placed Under Isolation

#COVID19 | Solving The Mask Problem 😷



In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks. It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch. pic.twitter.com/QKgHWqYNOg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 14, 2020

Read: Foreign Tourists Hit Hurdles In Kerala Due To Coronavirus Scare

Read: Kerala Govt Gets Prisoners To Make Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Crisis