Thakur Anup Singh: Empowering Business, Youth & Society

New Delhi (India), September 26: Thakur Anup Singh, a visionary entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has been transforming the landscape of Indian businesses, youth empowerment, and social upliftment since the early 1990s. With a journey that began under a tree and has now reached global recognition, Singh's story is one of inspiration, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of society.

A Trailblazing Start

Born in the heart of India in 1972, Thakur Anup Singh was not just another individual with dreams; he was a symbol of resilience and aspiration. Being the proud son of Subedar Major Thakur Jeet Pal Singh, a revered and dedicated veteran of the Indian Army, he inherited much more than just a family name. The spirit of service, sacrifice, and commitment towards one's duty was ingrained in him since childhood. The tales of bravery, honor, and dedication that echoed in the corridors of his home shaped his early worldview.

Singh's upbringing was a unique blend of military discipline and traditional Indian values, which instilled in him the virtues of discipline, hard work, integrity, and an unparalleled sense of responsibility towards society. Every evening, under the dim light of their ancestral home, his father would narrate tales of honor and sacrifice, each story reinforcing the importance of duty and service.

At the young age of 20, Singh embarked on a mission to revolutionize the digital landscape for small and medium-sized businesses in India. What started as a modest endeavor under a tree in Ashok Vihar in 1992, quickly blossomed into a game-changing innovation. His brainchild, Marg ERP, which he launched in 2000, has now grown to support over 10,00,000 businesses, streamlining their operations and catalyzing their growth.

The triumph of Marg ERP can scarcely be confined to mere numbers. Singh's intuitive grasp of the unique challenges that Indian SMEs faced was nothing short of revolutionary. Identifying a pivotal gap in the market where businesses grappled with operational complexities due to the dearth of streamlined software solutions, Marg ERP emerged as more than a mere product; it became a lifeline for these businesses, breathing new life into their operations and possibilities.

Career

Thakur Anup Singh’s journey started in Ashok Vihar, under a tree, which eventually became a metaphor for his organic growth. The launch of Marg ERP software in 2000 marked a pivotal moment in his mission to digitize businesses. Fueled by his insatiable thirst for innovation, he continued to introduce breakthrough products like HRXPert, SFAXpert, MargPay, and MargBooks. His visionary approach didn't stop there; in 2023, he disrupted the pharma sector with the introduction of ECOD, Marg Advertisements, and Digital Salesman. Today, Marg ERP serves businesses not only across India but in over 30 countries, embodying the essence of 'Make in India' on a global scale.

A Vision Beyond Technology - Embracing Society and Culture

Thakur Anup Singh is not confined to the role of a technocrat alone; he bears the mantle of a societal and cultural advocate. His deep-rooted connection to the heartland of India endows him with an intimate understanding of the imperative to preserve the nation's rich culture and heritage. His steadfast involvement with the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha and his illustrious position as the National Youth President underscore his unswerving commitment to uplifting and nurturing India's timeless traditions.

The Legacy of HASI (Human Association for Smiling India)

Established in 2014, HASI, under Thakur Anup Singh's leadership, stands as a testament to the philanthropic side of this visionary. This organization goes beyond business and commerce, focusing on India's true wealth - its people. HASI's tireless efforts in supporting underprivileged children and families, ensuring access to fundamental needs such as education and healthcare, truly embody Singh's father's legacy of service. Through HASI, he launched various skill development centers and training programs, benefiting over 25,000 youths across India.

Building Entrepreneurs for a Stronger India

Thakur Anup Singh has always believed in the power of entrepreneurship. Through initiatives like the "Super 60" training programs, he has handpicked and nurtured talents from rural India. By providing them with world-class training, exposure to successful entrepreneurs, and even financial support, Singh has sown the seeds for the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs.

Responding to the Call During Crisis

In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Singh demonstrated his leadership by taking action. HASI played a pivotal role in providing essential supplies and life-saving equipment to those in need. Singh's innovative solutions, such as 'Marg Mart' and 'My Shop QR Code,' not only sustained businesses but also ensured the safety of countless customers. His recognition as the 'Oxygen Man' by Dr. Vivek Bindra is a testament to his unwavering commitment during challenging times.

Empowerment Through Education

Singh's commitment to education is unparalleled. From adopting schools in rural areas, enhancing their infrastructure, to establishing training centers for widows and underprivileged girls, Singh's impact in the field of education is profound. His initiatives are perfectly aligned with India's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign, further highlighting his dedication to the cause.

Sacred Duties and Commitment to Culture

In addition to his vast contributions to society and industry, Singh has also been an ardent supporter of India's cultural and spiritual heritage. His contributions to temple constructions, Gaushalas, and the Jeev Kalyan Trust showcase his commitment to India's rich traditions and values. These contributions not only preserve the country's spiritual fabric but also provide avenues of employment and societal cohesion.

Accolades and Recognitions

Thakur Anup Singh's efforts have garnered numerous awards and accolades, showcasing the impact he's made in various fields. From being recognized as the 'Oxygen Man' for his COVID relief work to receiving awards for his software solutions and leadership, his journey is marked by continuous recognition and appreciation.

Singh's commendable journey has received wide recognition, from the "Udyog Rattan" in 2019 to the "Guinness World Record" in 2020. In 2023 alone, he was featured as the "Most Inspiring Business Leader" by Mid-Day and the "Most Influential Leader" by Forbes. With over 39 awards and recognitions, Thakur Anup Singh's legacy in the software and societal upliftment domain is solidified.

Leading with Purpose

An entrepreneur, a philanthropist, a cultural steward, and an inspiration, Thakur Anup Singh's legacy continues to grow. His story exemplifies the limitless potential one possesses when armed with vision, dedication, and a heart to serve.

Words of Wisdom

Thakur Anup Singh's philosophy can be summed up in his own words: "Success isn't about how much you achieve; it's about the positive difference you make." He lives by this mantra, tirelessly working towards not just personal growth but the upliftment of society at large.

Conclusion

Thakur Anup Singh's legacy is not confined to a singular domain. He is a visionary who has seamlessly blended entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and leadership. His journey, which began under a tree, has now taken root globally, enriching the lives of countless individuals. Thakur Anup Singh's life story is a testament to the fact that with determination, passion, and a genuine desire to create a meaningful impact, anyone can contribute to the betterment of society.

Explore the biography of Thakur Anup Singh, Founder & CMD of Marg ERP Ltd, on his LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thakuranupsingh

And at website: https://www.margerp.com/