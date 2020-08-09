These Are The 101 Defence Items On Which India Has Announced An Import Embargo

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to make India Aatmanirbhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced that the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. He said that the decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

In a series of tweets, the Defence Minister said that MoD has bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes and a separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.

Launched during the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to go 'Vocal for Local' and highlighted the importance of being Aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient) at a time when the world is under lockdown and COVID restrictions have become a challenge to Globalisation.

As The Ministry of Defence has announced the embargo, here is the full list of items:

1.120mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition

2.7.62x51 Sniper Rifle

3.Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x 52 Cal)

4.Towed Artillery Gun (155mm x 52 Cal)

5.Short Range Surface to Air Missiles (Land variant)

6.Shipborne Cruise Missiles

7.Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) (Pinaka Variant)

8.Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets

9.Battalion Support Weapons Simulators

10.Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training

11.Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training

12.Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon

13.Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery)

14.155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer

15.Successor of Flycatcher &Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR)

16.Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90

17.Shipborne Close in Weapon System

18.Bullet Proof Jackets

19.Ballistic Helmets

20.Missile Destroyers

21.Multi-Purpose Vessel

22.Offshore Patrol Vessel

23.Next Generation Missile Vessels

24.Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts

25.Water Jet Fast Attack Craft

26.Ammunition Barges

27.50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs

28.Survey Vessels

29.Floating Dock

30.Diving Support Vessels

31.Pollution Control Vessels

32.Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers

33.Shipborne Medium Range Gun

34.Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes

35.Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts

36.All variants of Depth Charges

37.Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships

38.Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar

39.Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft

40.Anti-Submarine Rocket

41.Chaff Rockets

42.Chaff Rocket Launcher

43.Integrated Ship’s Bridge System

44.Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content

45.Light Combat Helicopters

46.General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg

47.Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft

48.Ground Based Mobile ELINT System

49.Transport Aircraft (Light)

50.GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals

51.Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft

52.Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System

53.Low Level Transportable Radar

54.High Power Radar (HPR)

55.CBRN Detection & Monitoring System

56.CBRN Decontamination & Protection System

57.Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2

58.Dragunov Upgrade System

59.PKMG Upgrade System

60.Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles

61.Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence

62.Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers

63.Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6

64.Fixed Wing Mini UAVs

65.500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges

66.Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN

67.Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range)

68.Advance Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs

69.Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns

70.Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV)

71.Light Machine Gun

72.125 mmFin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS)New Generation Ammunition

73.Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm

74.30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems

75.Mine Fragmentation

76.Mine Anti-tank

77.Mine Anti-Personnel Blast

78.Multipurpose Grenade

79.Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application

80.Conventional Submarines

81.40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher)

82.Lightweight Rocket Launcher

83.155 mm Artillery Ammunition

84.EW Systems

85.Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted)

86.GRAD BM Rocket

87.30MM HEI/HET

88. ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM)

89.EW Suit for MI-17 V5

90.Communication Satellite GSAT-7C

91.Satellite GSAT 7R

92.Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA)

93.Expendable Aerial Targets

94.Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust

95.Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR)

96.Close in Weapon System (Land based)

97.23 mm ZU Ammunitions

98.30mm VOG 17

99.Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions

100.Bi- Modular Charge System (BMCS )

101. Long Range – Land Attack Cruise Missile