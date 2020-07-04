PM Modi Launches 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' For Techies, Start-ups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' to facilitate the techies and start-up community to create world-class 'Made in India' Apps. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said that there is immense enthusiasm among the tech and start-up community to create world-class 'Made in India' Apps.

This challenge will run in two tracks- promotion of existing apps and development of new apps. The outcome of this challenge will be to give better visibility and clarity to existing Apps to achieve their goals and to create tech products to find solutions to tech conundrums

Today the world fights extra-ordinary challenges.



To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha.



They were relevant in the past.



They are relevant in the present.



And, they will remain relevant in the future: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2020

In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi urged the tech community to participate.

In his LinkedIn post, PM Modi wrote, "Nowadays, we are seeing huge interest and enthusiasm among the start-up and tech ecosystem to innovate, develop and promote homegrown apps. Today, when the entire nation is working towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it is a good opportunity to give direction to their efforts, momentum to their hard-work and mentorship to their talent to evolve Apps which can satisfy our market as well as compete with the world." He wrote that this challenge will run in two tracks--Promotion of existing apps and development of new apps.

READ: Pakistan foreign minister dials Chinese counterpart as PM Modi visits Leh; raises Kashmir

READ: PM Modi shares pictures of his 'Sindhu Puja' at Nimu on the banks of Indus

Power Ministry Focuses On 'Made In India' Goods To Promote ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

To emphasize the importance of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in order to promote manufacturing of goods in India, the Union Power Ministry has decided to use "Made in India" power equipments.

While speaking to Republic TV, Power Minister RK Singh said that power is a sensitive and strategically important sector, as all our communications, manufacturing, data management, and all essential services depend on the power supply and any malware may bring down the system. "Therefore, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ has a much higher level of significance for the power sector."

READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for an 'emergency security meeting' as PM Modi visits Leh

READ: Guru Purnima 2020: PM Modi draws message of hope and simplicity from Buddha's teachings

(Image credits: PTI)