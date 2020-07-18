Aatmanirbhar Bharat Does Not Close Doors For International Economic Activity: Piyush Goyal

Clarifying that India has not closed its door under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday stated that the country wants to be a part of the global supply chain and trusted partner of international economic activity.

"When we talk of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India isn't closing its doors. India, on the contrary, is opening the door to wider engagement, deeper trade relationships, we want to be part of global supply chains and we want to be a trusted partner of international economic activity," said Goyal while addressing at the webinar 'Business continuity between India and France during COVID'.

‘India has a lot to offer’

The Minister further said that France and India do not compete but complement each other. The former brings high-tech products into the market, which are of great need and interest. India has a lot to offer, including pharmaceuticals, automobile, and several other products such that would be difficult to be manufactured in France, he added.

Piyush Goyal also highlighted that the bilateral trade between the two countries had surpassed the USD 10 billion-mark last year and targets to cross USD 15 billion in trade partnership. France and India can together work in several areas and complement each other, he said. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about boldness, innovation, prudence, efficiency, and ability to re-engineer our business processes, the Minister added.

