Hilarious! Thief Left Empty-handed As He Passes Out After Drinking Champagne

A 19-year-old man reportedly broke into a businessman's apartment in Marine Drive, South Mumbai for robbery but was arrested as he passed out on the couch after drinking a bottle of champagne. According to the police, a resident of Mumbai Central named Sanjiv Verma broke into the posh three floors apartment of a businessman in the Girikunj building at Marine Drive on the night of February 16.

The businessman had recently bought the flat and hadn’t shifted completely. The man resided in another flat in the same building, said reports. One of the four domestic helps available in the flat reportedly noticed a light in the new flat early morning and grew increasingly suspicious. The servant went to inspect the flat and found that the door was locked from the inside. He immediately raised the alarm that woke up the owner named Saboo.

Police spotted empty bottle of champagne

According to the reports, the owner, along with the other residents from the building broke the door of the flat. To their shock, they found Verma lying on the couch of the living room with a knife beside him. They spotted an empty bottle of champagne lying in the trash can and found out that one other bottle in the refrigerator was half empty.

Saboo immediately informed the police about the incident. The police arrived at the flat and woke the accused up from his sleep, said reports. A police officer reportedly said that the thief had entered the flat through the balcony and had broken into a steel cupboard to rob the items. He then opened the refrigerator and found two champagne bottles.

The officer further added that the thief might have planned to chug the champagne and flee, he, however, passed out on the couch and got caught. The owner alleged that he found the three shoes missing from the house, the police, however, denied recovering it on Verma.

Verma has been booked under sections 454 house-trespass, 457 house-breaking at night to commit an offense, 380 theft in a house and 427 mischief causing damage, of the Indian Penal Code and was produced in court on the February 13, confirmed the reports.

