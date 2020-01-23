Thief Living In False Ceiling Of Grocery Store Keeps Evading The Cops

In a mysterious case of theft in the United States, employees of a grocery store located in Washington DC were baffled over a period of several weeks by a thief who allegedly hid in the false ceiling of the store. According to reports, employees have talked about numerous incidents of theft and sounds of someone walking coming from the ceiling above them.

The police fail to nab a thief

According to reports, the employees either saw someone or heard someone walking but when the police officials conducted a search above the false ceiling they did not find anyone. In some instances, an employee even saw a pair of legs hanging from the roof.

The Auburn police department, Washington posted a CCTV footage on their Facebook account that captured the alleged thief in the frame but did not show from where he actually entered the shop. Even though the CCTV footage shows that the thief dressed in black with a black bag is in the shop, the police have not been able to nab him.

An officer at the Auburn Police Department, Mike Hirman said that they had discovered the place where the thief had been hiding as there were ventilation windows that had been moved, adding that they spent a couple of hours trying to find the man but returned empty-handed.

The Police called on five occasions since Christmas day

The caption of the CCTV footage read, "Auburn Police have been called to Haggen Lake Tapps on five occasions since Christmas Day. On that day, the suspect stole thousands of dollars’ worth of cigarettes and liquor. There have been four additional 911 calls since then: two on January 15th, one of the 16th, and another this morning."

"In each incident, employees either saw the suspect or heard the suspect in the rafters above the ceiling. In each case, officers searched above the false ceiling but came up empty. If anyone has information on this suspect, please call our tip line at 253-288-7403."



