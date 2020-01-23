"This Is Exactly What British Would Say": Sitaram Yechury Likens BJP To Colonial Rulers

Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of CPI(M), equated the PM Modi-led BJP government to the colonial rulers, over Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over the ongoing protests in the country. Amit Shah on Tuesday declared that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be rolled back at cost, despite the protests. 'This is what the British would say', Yechury said in response to the Home Minister's declaration.

In a tweet, Yechury on Thursday said, "The more that time is passing, this govt is appearing closer to the colonial rulers India has seen off. This is exactly what the British would say during the freedom struggle. And we know what happened." CPI(M) leaders including Brinda Karat, Yechury D Raja, Kanhaiya Kumar have been persistently participating in protests erupted across the country against the contentious Act.

Amit Shah on Tuesday said, "Let it be very loud and clear to our opponents that the citizenship law won’t be rolled back at any cost, irrespective of the protests," Amit Shah said over CAA, which enables the government to grant citizenship to non-Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. "I have introduced this bill in the Lok Sabha. I want to tell the opposition that you should discuss this bill publicly. If it can take citizenship of any person, then prove it and show it."

CAA unrest in India

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh' Lucknow, the Home Minister accused the Congress party and Opposition leaders--Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP's Mayawati for speaking up against the contentious CAA. His offer to debate was taken up by Asaduddin Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav. "Why debate with them? Debate with me," reiterated AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, in retaliation to Home Minister Amit Shah's challenge to debate

The death-toll of nation-wide protests against the contentious Act rose to 25. The Act that is seen as anti-Muslim by critics, led to the death of 18 people in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Karnataka. Thousands of protesters including women and students have hit the streets to oppose the contentious act, in response to which, the BJP has been conducting awareness campaigns.

