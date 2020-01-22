'They're Not Afraid Of You Either': Kapil Sibal On Amit Shah's 'not Afraid Of Protests'

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday once again targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Amit Shah, addressing a pro-CAA rally in Lucknow, on Tuesday had said the new citizenship law will not be withdrawn even if the protesters continue their agitation against the legislation. Responding to this, Sibal took to Twitter and said that the Home Minister should not be "afraid" of the protests but should have the "courage to listen and try and understand the concerns of the protesters."

'You should also know that they are not afraid of you'

Amit Shah in Lucknow:



“ We are not afraid of protests “



True Mr Home Minister . You should not be afraid but should have the courage to listen and try and understand their concerns . That is your duty as a public servant .



You should also know that they are not afraid of you — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 22, 2020

Amit Shah said, "Modiji got CAA, now Rahul (Gandhi) and company, Mamata (Banerjee), Akhilesh (Yadav), sister Mayawati, the entire brigade is doing 'kau kau kau' against CAA." Accusing the Opposition of propaganda, Amit Shah justified BJP's awareness campaigns saying, "The anti-CAA parties are spreading propaganda and spreading lies that is why the BJP is running Jan Jagran Abhiyan, which is a public awareness campaign against those who want to break the country."

'The Citizenship law won't be rolled back at any cost'

"Let it be very loud and clear to our opponents that the citizenship law won’t be rolled back at any cost, irrespective of the protests," Amit Shah said over CAA, which enables the government to grant citizenship to non-Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. "I have introduced this bill in the Lok Sabha. I want to tell the opposition that you should discuss this bill publicly. If it can take citizenship of any person, then prove it and show it."

Soon after the Home Minister's remarks where he dared Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi to debate with him on CAA, Congress on Tuesday fielded senior party leader Kapil Sibal to challenge PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him on all aspects of CAA, NRC and NPR. “I challenge the PM and the HM to debate with me, anywhere and any time of their convenience... I will expose their lies,” Sibal said at a Congress press conference.

