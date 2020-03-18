Kerala Police Perform Handwashing Dance Amid COVID-19 Scare, Netizens Amazed

As coronavirus outbreak is raging havoc across the world, some people are using the opportunity to create awareness in simple but yet creative ways. A viral video of Kerala police personnel performing a handwashing dance is driving people crazy on social media. The video was shared by Kerala police on their Facebook page and it shows a group of cops wearing masks and performing a handwashing dance to the Malayalam song Kalakkatha from Prithviraj's film Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Netizens are going gaga over the video as one user dubbed the video as 'super', while another one took a jibe by saying, 'playing harp can save a person's life'. A user named Cvs Shefe wrote, "This is comedy", while Novin Vincent congratulated the police for taking a different kind of initiative. The 1.2-minute long video has garnered more than 1 million views since it was posted 20 hours ago. The video has been shared over 34,000 times and has received more than 27,000 reactions.

In another incident, a school teacher explaining to her students the importance of washing hands using a creative technique went viral on social media. In the 49-second long video, the teacher could be seen explaining the advantage of washing hands by using a dish of black pepper flakes floating in the water as a demo.

The PERFECT demo for kids as to why soap is SO IMPORTANT and EFFECTIVE from an elementary school teacher, SOUND ON: (h/t u/beep_boop_doot) pic.twitter.com/12m3YWjPub — Lee Trott (@MC372) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

According to data acquired by worldometer, there are 135 active cases of coronavirus in India. The data shows that the pandemic has infected 152 people in the South Asian country and has claimed 3 deaths. India has successfully treated 14 patients to date.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 8,000 lives across the world and has infected over 2,00,000 people globally. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

