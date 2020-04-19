Thousands Of Flamingos Turn Navi Mumbai Creek Pink As Covid Forces Humans To Stay Indoors

In a mesmerizing sight, thousands of migratory Flamingos have flocked to Navi Mumbai's creek cherishing the peace and quiet as the COVID-19 lockdown forces people to stay inside their homes. The Navi Mumbai creek and assorted backwaters are frequent hotspots for migratory birds but have been suffering due to pollution choking the marine life - this situation appears to have been mitigated to some effect due to the Covid lockdown.

Read: Lockdown: Health Of River Ganga Improves

During this time a large number of migratory Flamingo birds have decided to fly down to the creek which now looks like a sea of delicate pink from above.

Every year thousands of greater and lesser flamingos migrate to Mumbai. These are said to be flying all the way from Iran with their main breeding ground being India. The lesser flamingos, however, are said to take a journey south from Kutch, Gujarat.

Maharashtra: Large number of migratory Flamingo birds seen at the creek in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/CQCHfqNQ4i — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

While humans are locked inside, flamingos are putting in quite a spectacular show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul, Navi Mumbai ! pic.twitter.com/wYyIxo92Ch — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 16, 2020

During the lockdown period, nature seems to be reviving with the COVID-19 pandemic carrying a silver lining for the environment. The health of Ganga River has also seen significant improvement since enforcement of the nationwide lockdown that has led to a reduction in the dumping of industrial waste into it, experts have said. The river would otherwise be choking on toxic foam from the waste. India will be in lockdown till May 3.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: ‘Unique Dance’ Of Flamingos Stuns Internet, Netizens Call It ‘a Beautiful March Past’