‘Unique Dance’ Of Flamingos Stuns Internet, Netizens Call It ‘a Beautiful March Past’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures of animals. On April 11, IFS officer Sudha Ramen shared a video ‘Flamboyance’. In the video, one can see the flamingos dancing in ‘perfect coordination’ in a bid to attract their female partner.

Flamboyance - that's how a group of flamingos are called. This is their unique dance in perfect coordination to attract their female partner.



Maybe that's how the word 'Flamboyance' derives its meaning - to attract the attention with one's exuberance. Credits n the video. pic.twitter.com/vF4rAuA0HQ — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 11, 2020

'Beautiful march past'

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has been viewed more than 2,000 times. The IFS officer even explains the term ‘Flamboyance’. With several comments, netizens have called the video ‘a beautiful march’. One Twitter user wrote, “Wow... This is beautiful. Made my day”, while others shared more pictures of the beautiful creature.

What a beautiful march past! I wonder if the female is watching — Anagha Paranjape-Purohit (@anaghapp) April 11, 2020

So,, Moral of the fact is that "Flamboyance" is natural. So nothing to worry abt it. by the good fact, Thank you ma'am — A Common Man (@SainjeloJ) April 11, 2020

Superb flamingos — Shankar (@Shankar02618009) April 11, 2020

Similar to Sudha Ramen, IFS Susanta Nanda has also been sharing videos to keep netizens entertained. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer strolling the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colourful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks.

Who can be a better artist than the nature👍🏻



The colourful chestnut eared aracari,to brighten ur day. Relative of Toucans.

Beaks of both toucans & hornbills developed through convergent evolution-both adapting to their different environments in de same way with similar traits. pic.twitter.com/0w6hZwtrrh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

Yes it’s very very sweet 😊

Sweet synchronised approval ..... pic.twitter.com/4QRQ9DkE3f — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

