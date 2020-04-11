The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

‘Unique Dance’ Of Flamingos Stuns Internet, Netizens Call It ‘a Beautiful March Past’

What’s Viral

IFS officer Sudha Ramen shared a video ‘Flamboyance’ in which one can see flamingos dancing in ‘perfect coordination’ in a bid to attract female partner.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
dance

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures of animals. On April 11, IFS officer Sudha Ramen shared a video ‘Flamboyance’. In the video, one can see the flamingos dancing in ‘perfect coordination’ in a bid to attract their female partner. 

READ: Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Take Part In #QuarantineTravelChallenge

'Beautiful march past'

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has been viewed more than 2,000 times. The IFS officer even explains the term ‘Flamboyance’. With several comments, netizens have called the video ‘a beautiful march’. One Twitter user wrote, “Wow... This is beautiful. Made my day”, while others shared more pictures of the beautiful creature. 

READ: Bangalore Police Gives 'viral' Twist To COVID-19 Fight And Netizens Love It

READ: 'I Have 6 Eggs, I Broke,cooked And Ate 2' Solution For The Popular WhatsApp Egg Puzzle

Similar to Sudha Ramen, IFS Susanta Nanda has also been sharing videos to keep netizens entertained. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer strolling the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colourful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks. 

READ: Maharashtra Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet THIS Way

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Bhilwara
BHILWARA SARPANCH SLAMS CONGRESS
Ratan Tata
RATAN TATA DEBUNKS FAKE NEWS
MHA
MHA WRITES TO BENGAL CHIEF SECY,DGP
Delhi Metro
DMRC TAKES A DIG AT MASAKALI 2.0
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN