Three Pangolins Rescued By IFS Released Back Into The Wild In Andhra Pradesh

Three pangolins were rescued live in an enforcement operation lead by an officer of the Indian Forest Service along with his team, which were later released back in the wild in Andhra Pradesh. Anant Shankar, IFS officer who rescued the pangolins shared a video of one of the pangolin drinking water before it was released back into the wild. Shankar said that saving precious lives that are in peril is heartening.

Here is the video of the pangolin drinking water

One of the 3 live Pangolins rescued by our team.Drinking water just before its release back into the wild. Saving precious lives which are in peril is heartening. Gives goosebumps & worries too.@prateepifs @NandaniSalaria @rameshpandeyifs @Saket_Badola @vivek4wild @prernabindra pic.twitter.com/xeinly9bcr — Anant Shankar, IFS (@anant_aranya) April 20, 2020

Ramesh Pandey from the IFS praised the rescue operation conducted by Anant Shankar and his team and said that such work keeps the spirit high in protecting and conserving the natural heritage.

In an enforcement operation done by the team @anant_aranya, three pangolins were rescued and rewilded successfully in Andhra Pradesh. Such works keep our spirit high in protecting and conserving our natural heritage. PC: Anant Shankar #pangolins https://t.co/GQfjVKhNhq pic.twitter.com/EbRUuDfKYZ — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 20, 2020

