Security Upped Before Trump's Motera Stadium Visit; Ahmedabad Beautification 'permanent'

Ahmedabad is gearing up to welcome United States President Donald Trump on February 24. Security outside the Motera Stadium has been beefed up in preparation for the high-profile visit. Barricades have been set up with policemen manning the entrance and vicinity of the stadium.

READ | FLOTUS Melania Trump to attend Delhi govt school's Happiness class; Kejriwal to accompany

Trump to address a mammoth crowd

The US President is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the world's biggest Cricket stadium, along the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' event that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year.

READ | As Trump ups attacks on Justice Dept, Barr remains in post

World's largest Cricket stadium to be inaugurated

The VIPs will first go to the Sabarmati Ashram from where they will move to attend the programme at the stadium. The dignitaries together will inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium in Motera, which has a sitting capacity of over one lakh. President Trump along with US First Lady Melania Trump will arrive in India on 24 February.

READ | Trump picks pardon requests from wealthy pals and GOP donors

Municipal corporation leaves no stone unturned

The Ahmedabad municipal corporation has left no stone unturned for the city beautification. The municipal corporation has given special emphasis to the 22-kilometer road stretch via which the delegates will be commuting during their visit to the city. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said that works which are being undertaken in view of Trump's visit in the city, are of a permanent nature. When asked about the total money spent on the event, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told ANI, "Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is having a very good financial health. Most of the works that we are doing are of permanent nature which will help us in the coming years."

Trump will be treated to India's cultural heritage

US President Donald Trump and his delegation will be treated to India's rich and diverse cultural heritage during his visit to Ahmedabad in a manner that has few parallels in the country or elsewhere, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday. He said the route of Trump's travel to the stadium is expected to have tens of thousands of citizens as well as artists showcasing the performing arts from different states and Union Territories. After the event, the US President and the First Lady may visit Agra, where they would spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset, according to Shringla.

READ | Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Trump roadshow