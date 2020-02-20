FLOTUS Melania Trump To Attend Delhi Govt School's Happiness Class; Kejriwal To Accompany

Melania Trump is expected to visit a Delhi government school during her visit to India. The First Lady and the President of the United States Donald Trump will be visiting India later this week for two days.

FLOTUS' visit to Delhi govt school

The First Lady will be attending a 'Happiness Class' of the Delhi government and is expected to be in the school for around an hour. During her visit to the school, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be present and will guide her.

The Delhi government introduced the 'Happiness Class' in the curriculum in 2018. Earlier, an education department official of the Delhi government said that the aim of the class was to inculcate the skill of critical thinking and inquiry among the students. Announcing the curriculum earlier, Sisodia had said, "The curriculum will include meditation, moral values and mental exercises and its core idea is to produce “sarvagun sampann” (versatile) “professionals and human beings who could serve the society with happiness. After ten years or more, these children will become professionals like doctors and engineers filled with happiness and serve society.”

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy, Modi!' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. The stadium which is being built at a cost of Rs 800 crore, has the capacity to hold 1.25 lakh spectators.

President Trump is also expected to meet executives of Indian companies who have considerable business interests in the United States during his visit to the capital at the US embassy in New Delhi.

