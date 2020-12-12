WB Guv Dhankhar Assures 'free & Fair Elections' In State, Urges Voters To 'work For It'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday assured free and fair elections in the state of West Bengal, urging the citizens of the state to 'work for it'. The Governor however expressed concern over 'unauthorized people' taking control of political authority appealing to the people to 'sanitize power corridors'. "Free, fair & violence-free election is my assurance to the people of West Bengal as they are entitled to it. We must work for it. The real stakeholder is the voter and they'll contribute to it," he said.

"I am concerned when unauthorized people take control of political power without legal authority. It is then I make an appeal, sanitize power corridors of intruders. Otherwise, whoever does politics, is their lookout, not mine," added the Governor.

Read: JP Nadda's Convoy Attacked & Vijayvargiya's Windows Shattered; Shah Dials West Bengal DGP

Read: Amit Shah Condemns Attack On BJP Chief J P Nadda's Convoy; Says 'Centre Probing It'

In the run-up to the highly-anticipated 2021 elections, West Bengal has been witnessing a power struggle between the ruling TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP which is hoping to make massive inroads into the state this term. With the top brass of the BJP including BJP President JP Nadda's visit to the state and Home Minister Amit Shah's visit soon, the saffron party is looking to win 200+ seats in the assembly polls.

In the midst of BJP's high-octane campaign, President JP Nadda's convoy was brutally attacked by TMC-flag bearing goons earlier this week, which left the state leadership including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, Sambit Patra, and others seriously injured. The party however has assured that it will 'not back down', and will continue campaigning in the state to ensure an end to Mamata Banerjee's rule. Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda has announced that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal.

After its limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The party is hoping to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance at a grander scale in the 2021 assembly elections.

Read: Mohan Bhagwat To Begin Two-day Tour In Poll-bound Bengal; Interact With Young Achievers

Read: WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Opens Up On Dealing With Mamata Govt Amid Attack On Nadda's Convoy

(With Agency Inputs)