West Bengal: One BJP Worker Dead, 6 Injured In Alleged Attack By TMC In Halisahar

West Bengal unit chief Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the death of another BJP worker in the state remarking how the TMC-led 'political terror' was running rampant in West Bengal. The BJP leader revealed that there had been yet another shocking attack on their party workers in Halisahar wherein 6 workers were left injured and one had succumbed to his injuries.

"In West Bengal TMC's political terror continues. In ward number 6 and 9 of Halisahar, the TMC goons attacked and injured 6 BJP workers. The injured Saikat Bhowal succumbed and Khalani Das is in critical condition," tweeted Kailash Vijayvargiya sharing an image of the saffron party worker who had lost his life in the incident.

This attack comes days after BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was brutally attacked by TMC-flag bearing goons when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. The attack left the state leadership including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, Sambit Patra, and others seriously injured. The BJP had earlier revealed that nearly 130 of their workers had lost their lives in the past 2 years under the rule of Mamata Banerjee.

The party, however, has assured that it will 'not back down', and will continue campaigning in the state to ensure an end to Mamata Banerjee's rule. Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda has announced that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal.

After its limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The party is hoping to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance at a grander scale in the 2021 assembly elections.

