TMC's 'Khela Hobe' Slogan Reaches Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata

As the festive season kicked off following the election drama in West Bengal, TMC's famous slogan Khela Hobe has made its way into Durga Puja pandal as a theme in Kolkata. In August, Bhawanipore Durgotsav Samiti revealed a catchy poster with a caricature showing a plastered foot, blue and white sandal, blue and white saree, and a football. The theme was unveiled during 'Khuti Pujo,' which symbolises the beginning of setting up pandals by the Puja committees.

The pandal, now completed, celebrates the spirit of sports. Build along the Paddapukur Road in Bhawanipore, the theme this year is to pay tribute to the sports personalities, Samiti general secretary Subhankar Roychowdhury told ANI. "To promote sports we have chosen the theme of Khela Hobe." The pandal has been decked up with models of footballers from East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Football Clubs around the Durga idol. Additionally, to commemorate India's outstanding performance at the Olympics this year the artists have also installed replicas of Olympians such as Neeraj Chopra and P.V. Sindhu. "We have recreated the icons in our Durga Puja pandal this time to woo the visitors even though we are under COVID-19 restrictions," Mr. Roychowdhury said.

The vision of the theme is said to be the expansion of Mamata Banerjee's Khela Hobe Diwas, which was observed on August 16 with several small sporting events in nooks and creeks of Kolkata alleys. "In Bengal when "Khela Hobe" Diwas is celebrated for a single day why can't we put it up as a theme to spread the message that sports are necessary," said Soumen Ghosh, artist, and designer of the Bhawanipore Durgotsav Samiti Durga Puja pandal. Talking briefly about the importance of the theme, Ghosh elaborated that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have restrained kids from accessing physical sports. "They have remained confined within the bounds of their homes and have forgotten to play outdoor games," Ghosh told ANI. The pandal has also been decorated with ludo and chess boards, basketballs, and a makeshift football court with two goalposts.

"Khela Hobe"

The Khela Hobe slogan was devised by TMC youth icon Debangshu Bhattacharya. It was a call on to the Bharatiya Janata Party for a fight in the Bengal general elections (in which Mamata Banerjee won a landmark victory). The slogan echoed throughout the election period and was converted into various forms of art such as songs and poetry.

Now, the slogan has gained momentum in adjacent states with TMC leaders rallying back and forth from Tripura and Assam to combat BJP presence.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI