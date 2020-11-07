TN CM Palaniswami Announces Ban On Online Gambling Games; Law To Be Passed Soon

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami announced that the state would ban online gambling websites and will soon introduce legislation to crack the whip on them after a series of suicides - reportedly due to losses faced from the online gambling games have rocked the state.

The CM's announcement comes days after a Madurai-based resident filed a PIL at the Madras High court seeking a ban on online gambling websites following which the Madurai bench of the HC issued notices to cricketers Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and other actors for endorsing the games despite knowing that people will follow them.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami announced that the state would ban online gambling websites and would pass legislation to arrest those who play and run such online games. Citing the move to ban these online gambling games as a result of the demands of various groups, EPS told reporters that the Madras HC had also been informed of the same by the state government.

READ | Madras HC Issues Notice To Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly For Endorsing Fantasy League Apps

Tamil Nadu to ban online gaming websites

READ | Two Men Addicted To Online Gambling End Lives In TN

Two men addicted to online gambling end lives

Two more deaths by suicide by men addicted to online gambling were reported in the district days after a private bank employee ended his life in the city for the same reason, police said on Tuesday. According to police, 28-year old Jeevanandam of Thondamuthur on the outskirts hanged himself at his house on Monday night after losing money in online gambling, despite being abused by his wife. Unable to bear the loss and due to mental depression, Jeevanandam hanged himself in his house.

READ | Registration Of Party Done With Good Intentions: Tamil Film Director S A Chandrasekhar

With over 11 suicides reported in the state due to losses in the online gambling games, the Opposition in the state has stepped up the pressure on the AIADMK to ban online gaming websites. DMK supremo MK Stalin lashed out at the state government for the delay in banning online gambling games despite knowing the number of suicides occurring in the state due to the same reason. Pattali Makkal Katchi had recently urged the Central government to take immediate steps to prohibit all kinds of online gambling alleging it was highly addictive and several people, who lost their money have ended their lives.

READ | Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Defies CM Palniswami's Decision To Not Permit 'Vetri Val Yatra'