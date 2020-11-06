Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Defies CM Palniswami's Decision To Not Permit 'Vetri Val Yatra'

Reacting to Chief Minister Palaniswami's decision, Tamil Nadu BJP leader condemned the state government for allowing schools to reopen but not permitting the 'Vetri Val Yatra' saying there is a fear of the second wave of COVID-19. H Raja further declared that he along with others will go ahead with the yatra in Chennai or else it will be agitation. This statement came after Tamil Nadu CM on Thursday denied permission to the BJP's Vetri Val Yatra.

The state govt is allowing schools to reopen but not permitting the yatra saying there is a fear of the second wave of COVID19. If allowed we'll go ahead with the yatra, else it'll be an agitation: H Raja, Tamil Nadu BJP leader on party's 'Vetri Val Yatra', in Chennai pic.twitter.com/ZXpmAMKRSn — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Tamil Nadu CM denies permission for 'Vetri Val Yatra' in Chennai

Palaniswami said, "Legally it cannot be permitted. The Central and state governments have come out with rules that rallies cannot be taken out."

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, CM Palaniswami on November 5 denied BJP to proceed with 'Vetri Val Yatra' which covers six abodes of Lord Muruga. The ruling AIADMK asked BJP ally to drop its plans to take out rally in the interest of the people of the state. Responding to this announcement by the Chief Minister, BJP said that the party's high command would be consulted before announcing the next plan of action.

Palaniswami said, "Our objective is to create a coronavirus-free Tamil Nadu. The vaccine is the ultimate remedy for this. But this may take three months or go beyond a year. The government is duty-bound to protect the people from the infection. We feel that this yatra is not needed at this juncture."

Noting that health experts across the world have warned of the second and third wave of Coronavirus, Palaniswami said that even if the government anticipate and take precautionary measures in Tamil Nadu, massive yatra like this will give room to spread of infection among the community. 'It would be better for the BJP if it did not emphasise on this yatra and give it up, for now,' CM added.

(With ANI inputs)