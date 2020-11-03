Madras HC Issues Notice To Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly For Endorsing Fantasy League Apps

The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, has issued notices to Team India captain Virat Kohli and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for promoting online fantasy league apps. Hearing a petition filed by Mohammed Rizvi, the Madurai Bench of Madras HC also issued notices to notable actors Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati and Tammana Bhatia.

The petitioner has alleged that online gaming has adverse effects on children and its addiction can also slow down brain growth. Furthermore, the plea has also alleged that online gambling is 'plunging' Indians into penury and forcing people to commit suicide.

'Ban online games'

The petitioner has sought an order of interim direction to ensure that online games 'safeguard' Indian youth from unwanted cybercrime, cyberbullying and social media network. Rizvi has also urged the court to order a detailed probe in the matter and consequently ban 'online games, erred groups, website and social network'.

READ | BCCI's Logo Blocked By BCCI? Twitter Handle Alleges Copyright Infringement; Netizens React

"It is prayed that this Hon'ble Court may be pleased to issue a writ of mandamus or any other appropriate writ or order or direction in the nature of Writ, directing the Respondents to taking action against the 9th and 10th to 15th Respondent and online games groups and parties who are involving cyber crimes, scam, cyber bullying, violence, and xenophobia and ensure the safety, security, defense, sovereignty and integrity, culture of India..." Rizvi urged the Madras HC in his petition.

Pertinently, Virat Kohli endorses Mobile Premier League (MPL) while BCCI chief Ganguly is the brand ambassador of My11Circle. Apart from this, the BCCI had roped in Dream11 - fantasy gaming mobile app - as the title sponsor for the IPL 2020 post Vivo's exit.

READ | BCCI To Name Kit Sponsor For Australia Tour, 3-year Deal Signed At Lesser Value Than Nike?

Earlier on October 16, the Rajasthan High Court had dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Dream11 Fantasy Private Limited, alleging that the game being played online is nothing but 'betting' on the cricket team. On the contrary, the Gujarat High court had recently observed that the present legal framework regarding gambling should be regulated to include virtual/cyberspace gambling. The Bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala had directed the Gujarat state government to consider a PIL, seeking regulation of gambling, and do the needful in 'larger public interest'.

READ | Fans 'protect' Anushka Sharma From Negativity After Virat Kohli Loses IPL Match

READ | 'It's A Mixed Bag': Virat Kohli After Bangalore Consolidate Playoff Berth Despite A Loss