TN village makes 'rangoli' to show support for Kamal Harris ahead of US election results

Ahead of the 2020 US elections result, Residents from Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram village are rooting and praying for Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris to win. The locals from the village have made a rangoli to show their support for Kamala Harris and believe that after winning she will come to meet them. Thulasendrapuram village located in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu is the ancestral village of Joe Biden's vice-presidential pick. The 2020 US elections concluded on November 3 but the counting of votes is still underway.

"She will come and meet us"

The residents of Thulasendrapuram village have put up several hoardings and photographs of Kamala Harris, wishing her luck in the critical the 2020 US elections. A few women from the village have also made beautiful and colourful rangoli, especially for the vice-presidential candidate along with a message that reads 'We pray for Kamala Harris' and a thumbs up symbol.

"We believe that after winning US Elections 2020, she'll come and meet us," said a resident while speaking to ANI.

Read | US Elections 2020 Results LIVE Tracker: Biden Wins 261 Electoral Seats, Trump On 214

Earlier, the residents of Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram wished her luck and on November 3, the villagers offered prayers at the local temple to pray for her victory in the 2020 US elections. A local said, "She is a big inspiration. The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy, being vice president of such a big country will be a prideful moment for Indians itself."

More on Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is an Indian-American born to mother Shyamala Gopalan, who emigrated to America from India, and father Donald Harris who was a British Jamaica-born professor of economics at Stanford University. Her full name is Kamala Devi Harris. She has a sister, Maya Lakshmi Harris, who is an American lawyer, public policy advocate and a television commentator. As a child, Harris went to a black Baptist church as well as a Hindu temple. Kamala's mother, Shyamala Gopalan was the daugh of a high-ranking civil servant PV Gopalan and was born in Chennai. Kamala's maternal grandfather was born in Thulasendrapuram which is located about 320 km south of Chennai.

Read | US Election 2020: Biden Flips Outcome By Acquiring Battlegrounds, Trump Sues 3 States

Kamala Harris started her career as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California and went on to become the District Attorney of San Francisco. She held office from 2004 to 2011. She previously served as the Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017.

Read | US Election 2020: Four Indian-American Democratic Lawmakers Re-elected In House

Kamala earned a double-major in political science and Economics from Howard University, Washington D.C., before she went on to earn a Doctorate in Jurisprudence from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, San Francisco. She has written 2 non-fiction books named 'The Truths We Hold: An American Journey', 'Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor's Plan to Make Us Safer' and a children's book 'Superheroes Are Everywhere'. She interned as a mailroom clerk for California Senator Alan Cranston when she was studying at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Read | US Elections 2020: Hillary Clinton Reshares 2016 Tweet, Says 'Do Not Lose Heart'

(With inputs from ANI)