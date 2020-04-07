'Mission Lifeline Udan' In Full Swing, No Indian Will Be Left Behind': Hardeep Singh Puri

In the thick of Coronavirus, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted the Mission 'Lifeline Udan' to be in full swing, adding that 152 flights of 'hope and solidarity' are supplying essential commodities. Under 'Lifeline Udan initiative' launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), 107 flights have been operated till April 3 for transporting over 138.81 tonnes of medical cargo across the country amid lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, The Aviation Minster stated that 152 flights are transporting 200 tonnes of critical supplies all over the country, adding that no Indian will be left behind.

The Lifeline Udan cargo includes COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, gloves and other accessories required by the coronavirus warriors across the country. The carriers involved in Lifeline Udan operations include Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pawan Hans. Private carriers like IndiGo, Spicejet and Blue Dart are operating medical cargo flights on a commercial basis.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 4000 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 325 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 868. 114 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

