Tom Vadakkan Lauds Centre's Outreach For J-K, Says It Will Help Spread Awareness

On Wednesday, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan hailed the Centre's massive outreach program regarding the abrogation of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir saying that it will help 'spread awareness' about the initiatives taken by the government especially in terms of development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has decided to send a group of 36 central ministers to visit the Union Territory starting from 18 January to 25 January including sensitive areas in the valley to spread awareness about the positive impact of abrogation of Article 370.

"This was supposed to happen and will happen. The revocation of Article 370 was all about bringing development in Jammu and Kashmir like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Ministers will make people and administration understand about it," said Vadakkan.

Agenda for the visit

The Central government for the past few weeks has also been holding massive outreach programs on CAA. However, the Citizenship Amendment Act is not the main point but remains on the agenda for J-K. The group of central ministers will hold meetings with people in J-K to share their views on bifurcation of the state into two union territories after the abrogation of Article 370.

There will be roughly 51 meetings in the Union Territory. The ministers would also share the vision and plans of their ministries for the development of the region. The feedback from these discussions and meetings would be utilized in bringing complete normalcy in the UT.

"With the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir, the idea is to create a level playing field there. The development will take place. In this endeavour, we have over 30 ministers who will tell people of Jammu and Kashmir what is their due," Tom Vadakkan said.

