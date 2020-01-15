Nawab Malik Launches Scathing Attack On Baba Ramdev Over Comments On His Anti-CAA Protests

Minority Affairs Minister in the Uddhav Thackray-led Maharashtra government, Nawab Malik, on Wednesday, slammed Yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his recent comments on the universities protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Malik launched a scathing attack saying that people who have never been to colleges are raising questions against universities. This comes after Baba Ramdev reiterated that it is important to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities and added that illegal migrants should not stay in India.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, NCP's Nawab Malik said, "The people who have never been to colleges and universities are now raising questions on universities. I feel that Baba Ramdev has never understood what a university is since he has never been to college. Universities of India have given many IAS, IPS, and intellectuals to the nation."

Nawab Malik also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of attacking students of the Aligarh Muslim University who protesting against CAA in December. Malik stated that after AMU VC's statement, it was proved that the Yogi administration had entered the campus to attack the students. "The Police were called to maintain law and order but instead they entered the hostel of AMU and beat up students. They should approach the court to stop this police Gunda Raj of the Yogi government," he added.

Ramdev on CAA, NRC

Earlier on January 13, Baba Ramdev had said, “Why are they opposing CAA? This act does not revoke anyone’s citizenship, it is about providing citizenship to our persecuted brothers and sisters in the neighbouring countries. No illegal immigrant should stay in India. This is why we have NRC if there can be any other law for preventing illegal immigrants to come to India, please tell me that.”

Talking about JNU protests, Ramdev Baba said, "The students who should study for their BA, MA, Ph.D. are sloganeering azaadi; Gandhi wali azaadi, Nehru wali azaadi which is okay but the Jinnah wali azaadi, what is that? This process is not good. The country's image and that of its institutions are tarnished. The country will move ahead only with dedication, determination, and devotion.”

