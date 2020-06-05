Top Diplomats From India & China Hold Virtual Meet, Stress On Peaceful & Stable Relations

Amid tensions along the LAC, MEA Joint Secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava held a virtual meeting with Wu Jianghao, Director General of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong also joined the video conference. The two sides exchanged views on the bilateral relations including current developments. Recalling the consensus reached by PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, they stressed that peaceful and balanced relations between India and China would be a positive factor for stability in the global situation.

They agreed to follow the strategic guidance of the two leaders and emphasised that differences should not be turned into disputes. As per Weidong, the diplomats maintained that the two nations represented development opportunities and no threat to each other. According to him, both sides reached a consensus on deepening cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, promoting multilateralism, and safeguarding common interests of developing countries.

Pleased to join video conference today b/t Mr. Wu Jianghao, DG of Asian Dept of MFA & Mr. Srivastava, JS of EA Division of MEA. They exchanged views on bilateral ties, anti #COVID19 cooperation, celebrations for 70th anniv. of diplomatic ties & multilateral cooperation. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qG2h3niOvZ — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) June 5, 2020

Read: LAC Standoff: MoS PMO Rakes Up Cong's Role In Conflict With China, Blames Nehru's Policy

They agreed that the two sides should follow the strategic guidance of the two leaders, put into action that China & India pose no threat to each other & represent development opportunities for each other, & differences should not be turned into disputes. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/MaozxY7Niq — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) June 5, 2020

They also agreed that #China & #India should deepen cooperation on fight against #COVID19 epidemic, support the #WHO, resolutely uphold and promote multilateralism & safeguard common interests of developing countries. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/EXeZBVjfeU — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) June 5, 2020

India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim. Speaking with Republic TV, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on.

High-level talks on June 6

A day ahead of the Corps Commander-level Indo-China talks, China appointed Lieutenant General Xu Qiling as the new commander for its Western Theatre Command Ground Force. The Western Theatre Command is responsible for guarding the 3488 km long Line of Actual Control with India. As per sources, both nations are expected to table specific proposals to end the standoff.

Sources add that Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps shall hold talks with Major General Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of China's People's Liberation Army. A breakthrough has not been achieved despite nearly 10 rounds of talks between the two sides. The aforesaid meeting will take place at Moldo, a designated Border meeting point.

Read: Punjab CM Urges Centre To Take A Tough Stance On China, Says 'won't Accept Bullying'